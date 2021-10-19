St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity Theft Suspect at Great Mills Sheetz

On Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:49 p.m., the suspect left the Sheetz convenience store in Great Mills with several items of merchandise that he did not pay for.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Casey Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78112 or email [email protected] Case # 49718-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

