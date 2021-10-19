Magic Tunnel Car Wash in Prince Frederick Transforms Into Tunnel of Terror This Halloween for a Spooktacular Time!

A popular attraction is returning this Halloween. The Magic Tunnel Car Wash located at 410 Solomons Island Rd., Prince Frederick, MD 20678 will transform into a Magic Tunnel of Terror from 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM Thursday, October 28th through Saturday, October 30th, and 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 31st.

The location will be filled with animatronics, lights, live characters, and fun for all ages. Ghouls and goblins will be awaiting customers who can purchase a car wash for as low as $7 per car to enter and roll through the entire lot for a horrifying time. Candy will be given to each child who attends. The wash will be to die for, filled with some frights and a bag full of delights! It’s not a trick. It will be a real treat! Call (443) 486-5213 for more information and visit @MagicTunnelCarWashes on Facebook for the latest updates.

ABOUT: The Gott Company is a third-generation family-owned business focused on distributing petroleum products throughout the Southern Maryland area since 1945. The company currently operates Quality Discount Oil and Gas (Q-DOG Fuels), a chain of Fastop Convenience Stores, and the Magic Tunnel Car Wash in Prince Frederick, MD. For more information about The Gott Company call (410) 535-0484.

