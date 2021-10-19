Two Flown to Area Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Mechanicsville Motor Vehicle Collision

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at approximately 3:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 28760 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one victim trapped. A helicopter was requested for two victims with serious injuries.

Firefighters from the Mechanicsville and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated the trapped victim in approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported two victims with serious injuries to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

