Lekuarius Clifford Plater Wanted for Escape by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

October 20, 2021
Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 39 of Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 39 of Lexington Park, on a warrant for Second-Degree Escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Plater is a black male with brown eyes, 5’ 10” tall, weighing 200 lbs.

Anyone with information about Plater’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Corporal James Bare at 301-475-4200, ext. 78118 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

