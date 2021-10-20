Lexington Park Man Indicted on Multiple Gun Charges

On October 4, 2021, Robert Lee Jupiter III, 39, of Lexington Park, was indicted on five charges in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

Jupiter is scheduled to appear in court on November 8, 2021, on the following charges:

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

RIFLE/SHOTGUN-POSSESSION W/FELONY CONVICTION

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

On September 2, 2021, police responded to MacArthur Blvd. in California, where they made contact with a male victim who told police he was riding his bicycle on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, when Robert Jupiter drove by him in a light Blue Lincoln Town Car with 5 star rims and was pointing what the victim descried as a short barreled shotgun out of the window of the vehicle toward the victim as he drove past him. He said that Jupiter appeared to be the only occupant of the vehicle and no words were exchanged as Jupiter drove past. The victim said that after this he continued to ride his bike when he again saw Jupiter driving on Great Mills Road in the same vehicle and Jupiter again pointed a shotgun out of the window toward him but didn’t say anything as he drove past. The victim said after this he was riding his bike in the area of Westbury neighborhood in Lexington Park, when Jupiter again drove past him and pointed the shotgun out of the window of the vehicle at him. The victim told police that moments later he was riding his bike on Chancellors Run Road in Lexington Park, when Jupiter again drove past him in the same vehicle and pointed a shotgun at him. The victim advised each time the defendant drove past no words were exchanged and that each time this happened he was in fear for his safety and his life.

The victim said he recognized Jupiter as he knows him from previous encounters. The victim described the defendant as wearing a white sleeveless shirt and had his hair in 4 “Puff Balls”.

Police responded to an address of file for Jupiter and in the driveway they located a 2000 light Blue Lincoln Town Car. Upon police arrival to the residence Jupiter came out from inside of the residence wearing a white sleeveless shirt and he had his hair up in 4 balls on top of his head as described by the victim.

Jupiter gave consent for police to look inside of his vehicle, and inside of the trunk of the vehicle they located a Mossberg 12 Gauge Shotgun. The shotgun had one live round in the open chamber and two live rounds of ammunition in the magazine tube.

A check revealed Jupiter is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

