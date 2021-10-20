Police Investigating Female Shot in Wildewood, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following: “The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation in the area of Beechwood Court in California. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 11:02 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 44000 block of Beechwood Court in California, for the possible shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and found a 28-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the upperbody in the parking lot.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and requested a helicopter for the victim. The victim was reportedly conscious and alert with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and investigating. This is an isolated incident and there is NO THREAT to the public.

Police have recovered the firearm from the scene.

