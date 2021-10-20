Detectives Investigating Burglary of Two Pharmacies in Calvert County, Police Seeking Identity of Suspects

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two commercial burglaries of pharmacies that occurred on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, between the hours of 2:45 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

The location of the incidents:

Lusby Pharmacy – 11870 HG Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657

Lex Pharmacy – 36 S Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Investigation revealed two unknown subjects forced entry into the businesses in an attempt to steal prescription medications.

The suspects were wearing reflective vests, ski masks, and dark-rimmed glasses – possibly safety glasses. They were seen operating a white 4-door Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information relating to these crimes is asked to contact Detective Jernigan at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2772 or [email protected] Please refer to case number 21-59112.

