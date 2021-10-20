One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and Hollywood Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles in the roadway in a T-Bone style collision with one victim trapped.

16 firefighters from the Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded and stabilized the vehicle with the trapped occupant and then separated the two vehicles from each other so extrication could be performed easier. The trapped occupant was removed in under 20 minutes.

One victim was transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All the other occupants refused treatment.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

