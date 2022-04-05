St. Leonard Man Sentenced to 20-Years for Armed Robbery, Violation of Probation After Stealing $380 from North Beach Fastop at Gunpoint

UPDATE 4/4/2022: On April 4, 2022, Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court for his role in the October, 2021, armed robbery of the North Beach Fastop.

Goggins, 30, received a sentence of 60 years, suspended down to 15 years incarceration, with the first 5 to be served without parole. Goggins also received a consecutive sentence for 5 years for violation of probation. His total active sentence was 20 years.

Goggins will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of this sentence. The case was prosecuted by State’s Attorney Robert Harvey.

UPDATE 3/20/2022: On March 16, 2022, Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins, 30, of St. Leonard, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to two counts of armed robbery and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Goggins was charged in connection with a robbery that occurred on October 19, 2021, at the Fastop in North Beach in which $380 was taken. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4, 2022.

Goggins is facing a maximum of 60 years incarceration, 5 of which must be served without the possibility of parole.

He is also facing an additional 6 years for a violation of probation. The case is being prosecuted by Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey.



On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, around 4:51 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau responded to the Fastop located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach, MD for the report of armed robbery.

Investigation revealed a black male, wearing all black with a mask entered the North Beach Fastop and approached the cashier and asked for cigarettes. When the cashier asked for identification, the suspect brandished a weapon, described as an AR-15 style long gun. The suspect brought two white plastic bags and had the cashier place all the money from the cash register inside. The suspect then fled the store on foot.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation. The suspect was identified as Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins, 29 of North Beach, MD. Goggins was later apprehended and is currently incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center on a no bond status.

Goggins is being charged with the following.

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

First-Degree Assault

Second-Degree Assault

Theft: $100 to under $1,500