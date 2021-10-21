One Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 8:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Adkins Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with all occupants out of the vehicles.

One victim was transported to an area trauma center by ground and one subject signed care refusal forms on the scene.

