Two Transported to Trauma Centers After Vehicle Strikes Parked/Unoccupied School Bus in Hollywood

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 3:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mervell Dean Road and Mosher Lane in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one victim possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its roof resting against an unoccupied parked school bus (Bus #7801).

Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported two adults and two children with injuries, and requested an additional ambulance to the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested.

Trooper 7 transported one patient to an area trauma center. One patient was transported by ground to an area trauma center, and one patient was transported to an area hospital. The fourth patient suffered unknown injuries and was reportedly not transported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

