One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Huntingtown

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 5:28 p.m., First Responders were alerted to the area of Route 4 and Sun Park Lane in Huntingtown, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time later, the assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a guardrail with one trapped.

Firefighters removed the driver side doors of the vehicle and lifted the dash to extricate the operator from the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. One witness captured the incident on video and gave it to police for their investigation.

All photos courtesy of Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

