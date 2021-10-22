Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Onions

Contaminated Food

Fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms

These onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.

The onions were last imported on August 31, but they may last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

Recalled Food

On October 21, 2021, ProSource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho, recalledexternal icon whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) shipped from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021. The onions were distributed to wholesalers, broadline foodservice customers, and retail stores in 50 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., 5 lb., 3 lb., and 2 lb. mesh sacks; and 50 lb., 40 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., and 5 lb. cartons,

The onions were sold under the following brands: Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial.

What You Should Do

Do not buy or eat any whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions if they were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Produce LLC or Keeler Family Farms.

Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging.

These onions may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand and the country where they were grown.

If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.

Wash surfaces and containers these onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Fast Facts

Illnesses: 652 (60 new)

Hospitalizations: 129 (13 new)

Deaths: 0

States: 37 (1 new)

Recall: Yes

Investigation status: Active



