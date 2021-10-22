Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy T. Strong Recognized as Deputy of the Quarter
Sheriff Mike Evans and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and congratulate Deputy Sheriff Taylor Strong for receiving the honor of 2021 Deputy of the 3rd Quarter. Deputy T. Strong currently serves our Patrol Bureau.
Congratulations Deputy T. Strong and thank you for your service!
