Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Fall Foliage Report for October 21, 2021

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources released their fall foliage report.

“It’s mid-October here in Maryland and we have something to offer every fall foliage enthusiast. Crossing our state from west to east, you will experience it all — glorious autumn jewel tones decorating the skyline in the west — breathtaking sunrises and local critters basking in the last warm days of fall in the east.

We cover it all this week, and we’ve received some of the best photos yet from our park managers, forestry staff, and loyal readers to beautifully illustrate this magical time of year.”

Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to submit your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report!