Two Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Leonardtown

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 3:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Medleys Neck Road and Whirlwind Road in Leonardtown, for the reported head on collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with two motorcycle suffering from serious injuries.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for both occupants of the motorcycle.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one adult male and one adult female to an area trauma center.

The operator of the van denied any injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

