Two Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in Leonardtown

October 24, 2021

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 3:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Medleys Neck Road and Whirlwind Road in Leonardtown, for the reported head on collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with two motorcycle  suffering from serious injuries.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for both occupants of the motorcycle.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one adult male and one adult female to an area trauma center.

The operator of the van denied any injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.


This entry was posted on October 24, 2021 at 3:38 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.