Police Investigating 15-Year-Old Male Shot with BB Gun in Lexington Park

On Monday, October 18, 2021, at approximately 6:40 p.m., police responded to the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault with a BB gun.

Police arrived on the scene to find a large number of subjects in the area and requested additional units.

Officers recovered one BB gun from the area, no known arrests were made.

The 15-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital for injuries to the upper body.

The same day, around 9:00 p.m., police responded to the area again for complaints of gunfire and found a large crowd of people in the area.

No injuries were reported, no property destruction was found, and all citizens were uncooperative.

