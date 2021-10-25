No Injuries Reported After Garage Fire in Bel Alton, State Fire Marshal Deems Fire Accidental due to Electrical Event

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 11:22 p.m., firefighters responded to 8660 Fairground Road in Bel Alton, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story residence with nothing evident. Upon further investigation, firefighters located smoke showing from a detached garage to the rear of the residence, firefighters requested a working fire dispatch and tanker task force due to the residence being in a non-hydrant area. Personnel utilized Wills Memorial Park in La Plata for water supply.

40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 20 minutes. Crews operated on the scene for over an hour.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and investigated the fire. The owner is identified as Powell, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $ 40,000.00

The fire was discovered by the owner and originated inside the garage, cause was deemed accidental due to an unspecified electrical event.

No injuries were reported and no occupants were displaced.