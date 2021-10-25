Charles County Halloween Events 2021

1st Annual NJHS Trunk or Treat – Thursday, October 28, from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., at the John Hanson Middle School, located at 3165 John Hanson Drive in Waldorf (photo below)

32nd Annual Vampire Manor – Thursday, October 28, to Sunday, October 31, hours are – 7:30 p.m., to 10:00 p.m., at 9410 Irving Road, in Bel Alton MD. Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 for children under 12 / All proceeds go to benefit non-profit organizations including; Charles County Dive Rescue Inc. (Company 13), the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10), and drama programs at some of the local county high schools, who provided many of the volunteer actors.

CornStalker’s Trail of Terror – Located at the Regency Furniture Stadium 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf. Tickets are available for 30 minute blocks from 7:30 p.m., to 10:30 p.m., Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31, and Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6. Tickets start at $20.

Trick or Treat Trail in the Town of La Plata – Saturday, October 30, from 12:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m. Visit local businesses in downtown La Plata to receive a free treat! Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Look for orange & black balloons outside participating businesses! (photo below)

Participating Businesses included AR Workshop, Centerpiece Boutique, Charles Street Bakery, Dream BIG Boutique and Business Center, Erica’s Hair Care Boutique, Grace Lutheran School at Martin’s Service Station, Greene Turtle, Hancock Family Farms, House Boutique, Island Music, Joson Fine Jewelry and Home Boutique, La Plata Nutrition, La Plata Town Hall, , La Plata Train Station, Landon’s Ices and Creams, Optical Shoppe of La Plata, Pizza Hotline, Rocket Hearing and Balance

(at their scarecrow on Queen Anne Street by Town Hall), Shop 53, The Charles and Market at the Charles, The Loft Salon, Waldorf’s Ford of La Plata.

AMR Elite Realtors Harvest Festival – Friday, October 29, from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., at 3825 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. Come out and enjoy a safe Harvest Festival that will delight the children and the adults!! We will have a Costume Contest, DJ, Moon Bounce, Pony Ride, Candy, Ice Cream, Prize Giveaways and Vendors!! This is a FREE event bring 1 canned good! (*Please bring a minimum of 1 canned good or perishable item as a donation. We are collecting canned good for our upcoming Thanksgiving Drive.)

Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department Trunk or Treat – Saturday, October 30 from 5:00 p.m., to 6:30 p.m., movie Nightmare Before Christmas) starts at 6:30 p.m., costume parade/contest, pizza, snacks, and Kona Ice! Located at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg (photo below)

2nd Annual 301 Derby Dames Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat – Saturday, October 30, from 6:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., held at the Charles County Fairgrounds. Tune your radio to our station and enjoy the music and festivities safely from your vehicle. We’ll need your help voting for the best decorated trunk, and your favorite Jack o’-lantern! Costumes are encouraged, but for your safety everyone must remain in their vehicles at all times. This is a free, family friendly event, hosted by the 301 Derby Dames. We are collecting nonperishable food items that will benefit our local food bank! (photo below)

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat – FREE event on Thursday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., at 6915 Crain Highway in La Plata. (photo below)

