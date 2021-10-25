November Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Fall is in the air and November is a perfect time to visit the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM). There’s something for every member of the family! For a complete listing of programs & activities this month, visit us at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 – American Red Cross Blood Drive 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

This event is open to the community and will be held in the Harms Gallery. You may sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code “CMM” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your life saving donation today.

Thursday, Nov. 4 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a take away craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Fascinating Fish!

Thursday, Nov. 4 – Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In! Lecture Series 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join us for the fourth and final lecture on Megalodon: Evolution, Body Size and Extinction, presented by Dr. Victor Perez, CMM Assistant Curator of Paleontology. The lecture is free, open to the public, and will be held in the museum’s Harms Gallery.

Sunday, Nov. 7 – “On Watch” Memorial Service 2 p.m.

Join us in thanking all our veterans for their service at the site of the “On Watch” statue at the end of Dowell Road, Dowell, Maryland. Refreshments served on-site following the program.

Thursday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The museum is open, and admission is FREE for active military, veterans, and their families.

Thursdays, Nov. 11 & Nov. 18 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. Join us for story time and a take away craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme: Waterman – Where Are the Oysters?

Monday, Nov. 15 – Fossil Club ZOOM Meeting & Public Lecture 7 p.m.

The Fossil Club Meeting will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a public lecture at 7:30 p.m. via ZOOM. Dr. Emily Willoughby from the University of Minnesota will speak on the art of dinosaur-bird evolution. Emily is a behavior genetics post-doctoral researcher and scientific illustrator, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. The meeting and lecture will be virtually presented via Zoom and there is no charge to participate. Find the link to attend on Facebook or by visiting http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/209/Fossil-Club .

Saturday, Nov. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day – MUSEUM CLOSED

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed.

Sunday, Nov. 28 & Monday, Nov. 29 – Museum Store Sunday & Monday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Museum Store is again proud to participate in Museum Store Sunday, a global annual shopping event where patrons can shop for uniquely curated gifts while supporting the mission and fundraising efforts of local museums. On these days, CMM members will enjoy 25% off their entire purchase and will have the opportunity to increase their discount to 30%, 35%, or 40% off their purchase. One lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Non-members will receive a 20% discount all day. Some exclusions apply; see Museum Store for details.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9.00 for adults; $7.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $4.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.