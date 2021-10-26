St. Mary’s County Halloween Events 2021

Lexington Park Baptist Church Trunk or Treat community event on October 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., at 46855 S Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park

Bowles Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm – 22880 Budds Creek Road, Clements – General admission is $10.00 per person, 3 and under are FREE. Access to the farm and all activities. Pumpkins are an extra charge. (photo below)

Corn Maze at Forrest Hall Farm – Located at 39136 Avie Lane in Mechanicsville, Open daily from 9:00 a.m., to 5:00 p.m., admission is $9.00

Tom Hodges Mitsubishi – Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 12:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., located at 24179 Tom Hodges Drive in Hollywood. (photo below)

9th Annual Trunk or Treat – Monday October 25, Moved to Tuesday, October 26, 2021, due to weather. This is a FREE event, held at Bert’s 50’s Diner located at 28760 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m.

Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad – Safe candy giveaway on Saturday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m. (photo below)

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad – Station 39 located at 21685 FDR Blvd in Lexington Park, 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., Safe Candy Giveaway

1st Flight Line Trunk or Treat – Saturday, October 30 from 2:00 p.m., to 5:00 p.m., at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum

Witches Night Out – Friday, October 29, 6:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., at the Southern Trail Distillery, 27227 Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville. Admission is $5 per person. – Enjoy Halloween festivities at Southern Trail Distillery. Sample locally made flavored moonshine, try handmade cocktails, shop amongst local vendors, and enjoy the beautiful fall night. Make sure to show up in your best costume for a chance to win their costume contest!

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Annual Boo Thru | Safe Candy Give-Away – Sunday, October 31, from 7:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., at Station 2 @ 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville

2nd Annual Halloween in the Square – Admission: Free, located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park in the St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center from 1:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m. The 2nd Annual Halloween in the Square is bringing family friendly spooky fun for everyone to enjoy. Come dressed in your best costume and trick-or-treat with local Lexington Park business. There will be free haircuts for children and food and beverage vendors on site. Enjoy special appearances from Magic Man Reggie Rice, the Foundation 4 Heroes, fire trucks & more!

SOMD Cars & Coffee Trunk & Treat – Free, October 31 from 8:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., at the Laurel Glen Shopping Center, 45315 Alton Lane in California. This will be a Trunk & Treat style event that will be family friendly. (photo below)

Jeep or Treat – Hosted at Bowels Farm by the Get Over It Jeep Club of Southern Maryland, Saturday, October 30, from 3:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m., located at 22880 Budds Creek Road in Clements.

Encounter Christian Center Harvest Festival – Saturday, October 30, from 11:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m., located at 30080 Henry Lane in Charlotte Hall.

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Drive-Thru Safe Candy Giveaway – Free, October 31 from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m. Fire Station 3 is located at 46900 South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, Fire Station 9 is located at 45774 Fire Department Lane in California. (photo below)

Trunk or Treat Mechanicsville Moose Lodge – Saturday, October 30, from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., at 27636 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville. (SEEKING VOLUNTEERS! Please contact Terri @301-884-5454)

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department – Sunday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., located at 13820 Point Lookout Road in Ridge.

