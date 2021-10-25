Planning Commission to Review Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan Comments at Public Meeting

The Calvert County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on the draft Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan (July 2021 draft). The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at 7 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Planning Commission to consider comments from agencies and the public. The Planning Commission will provide an opportunity for people to speak on the draft plan.

Attendees may join the meeting through Zoom by phone (audio only):

Toll-free: 888-475-4499

Meeting ID: 858 5579 4151

Passcode (if asked): #

Those wishing to speak may sign up in advance online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PrinceFrederickTownCenterMasterPlan; attendees will also have the opportunity to request to speak at the beginning of the meeting. In order to allow for as many speakers as possible, individuals will be allowed to speak once per person and will be limited to two minutes, or five minutes if speaking as the designated representative of an organization. Registration to sign up to speak is open through 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

The meeting will also be broadcast live for viewing only on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings, under the “Planning Commission” section, and on Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD. Speakers must join the meeting through Zoom by phone in order to participate.

Members of the public are invited to review the draft plan at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PrinceFrederickTCMPJuly2021Draft.

The Planning Commission will review and consider all agency and public comments received at this stage, including all written comments submitted before Oct. 1, 2021, to develop an updated draft for further public review.

