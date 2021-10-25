Calvert County Halloween Events 2021

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department – Friday, October 29, from 6:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., located at 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach

The Town of North Beach 12th Annual Boo Bash – Sunday, October 31 at 3:00 p.m., Register for the children’s costume contest from 3:15 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., on the pavilion. The parade and judging will follow. After the costume parade and judging, feel free to trick-or-treat at local businesses!

The Town of North Beach Hound of the Town – Sunday, October 31 from 1:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m., A costume parade just for dogs and dog lovers! This dog costume parade takes place on the boardwalk along the Chesapeake Bay on Halloween day. Owners walk their furry friends along the parade route where they are introduced and judged by the panel of judges. Prizes are awarded at the conclusion of the parade. ONLY DOGS CAN BE ENTERED IN THE DOG PARADE. All proceeds benefit Calvert Animal Welfare League.

