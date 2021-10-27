VIDEO: Suspected Impaired Driver Arrested After Striking Parked Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., police responded to the 45900 block of Indian Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with no injuries.

The 911 caller stated she just left the bar and believed she totaled her car after striking a vehicle on Indian Way.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the 911 callers vehicle in front of an apartment building that had struck a parked vehicle, with no injuries being reported.

The suspect stated to police she was going too fast and didn’t stop at the Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road intersection. Preliminary investigation found she travelled across the intersection and onto Indian Way while travelling in the oncoming lane into the neighborhood before striking a parked Chrysler sedan, which was subsequently pushed backwards into the 2-story apartment building.

Volunteer Firefighters from Bay District responded to the scene to check the residence for structure damage. They found damage on the interior wall, however, it was deemed safe and no occupants were displaced. Firefighters returned to service a short time later and placed the ambulance in service before their arrival. The suspect denied having any injuries multiples times.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office administered field sobriety testing before agreeing to submit a Breathalyzer test. She was taken into custody a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

