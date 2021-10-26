Mother and Daughter Arrested for Murder of 68-Year-Old Kentland Man

Detectives with our Homicide Unit charged two suspects for a recent domestic-related homicide in Kentland. The suspects are 49-year-old Cheryl Wright of Kentland and 31-year-old Jasmine Wright of Washington, DC. They are both charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 68-year-old Daniel Gregory Thompson of Kentland. The suspects are mother and daughter. Cheryl Wright was in a relationship with the victim.

On Friday, October 15, 2021, at approximately 1:30 am, Thompson was transported to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds. The preliminary investigation revealed Thompson had been stabbed in a home in the 6700 block of W. Forest Road in the Kentland area. He died of his injuries on October 17, 2021.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects stabbed the victim during an argument. Cheryl Wright is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. Jasmine Wright is in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Both suspects are charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0047326.

