St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Man Who Stole Girl’s Bicycle in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 3:45 p.m., the suspect took a girl’s model blue and white bicycle from the front of a home at the 21400 block of Rodine Way in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy David Katulich at 301-475-4200, ext. 78164 or email [email protected] Case # 54329-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

