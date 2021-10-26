Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect in Home Invasion and Robbery Case in Bryans Road

On July 13, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Surrey Place in Bryans Road, MD for the report of a home invasion and assault that just occurred.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was exiting his vehicle in his driveway when the suspect, armed with a gun, approached him. The victim fled into his residence. The suspect followed the victim and kicked the front door open. The suspect’s weapon discharged striking him in the lower body.

Despite being injured, the suspect still pursued the victim, ordered him to the ground, stole money and fled in a car. Detectives responded to the scene and recovered evidence.

In October, the suspect was positively identified as Clyde William Peterson, 51, of Suitland. An arrest warrant was obtained and Peterson was located on October 19 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office.

A search warrant was also conducted at Peterson’s home where detectives recovered two firearms, which Peterson is prohibited from possessing due to previous felony convictions of crimes of violence. Detectives also determined this was not a random crime.

Peterson is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

