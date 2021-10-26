Police Recover Stolen & Loaded Firearm From Suspect Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm

On October 14, 2021, at 8:13 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were in the 400 block of Patuxent Court when they observed an SUV parked in a No Parking Zone with registration plates that did not belong on the SUV, but rather a passenger car.

Officers approached the SUV and observed it was occupied. They also detected the odor of marijuana. The occupants claimed they did not know to whom the vehicle belonged. Further, officers found a loaded 9mm firearm and a small amount of suspected marijuana on one of the individuals in the SUV.

Justin Isaiah Savoy, 19, of La Plata, is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age. In addition, the gun had been reported stolen from Virginia.

Savoy was arrested without incident and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Officer Kerlin is continuing the investigation.

