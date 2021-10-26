UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

UPDATE: On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 4:21 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Three Notch Road (Route 235) near the intersection of King James Parkway in Lexington Park.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the operator receiving life-saving measures. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2012 Toyota Sienna, operated by Mervyn Earl Hampton, age 91 of Scotland, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road toward Trapp Road. For unknown reasons, Hampton’s vehicle left the roadway, struck multiple small shrubs and crashed into a large tree.

Hampton was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, speed and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328 or email [email protected].

10/26/2021: On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at approximately 4:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and King James Parkway in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with the single adult occupant trapped and not breathing.

Firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field, and Bay District responded to the scene and extricated the single patient in under 18 minutes.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision and is conducting Traffic Reconstruction.

Expect extended delays and road closures.



