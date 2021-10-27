Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Ten New Recruits!
On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Ten Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Recruits were sworn in, pinned and signed their oath of office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners public meeting!
“The recruits will graduate along with their classmates from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on Friday, November 5, 2021. We wish them a very successful and safe career with us”
Pictured L to R: Deputy Antonio Tavares, Deputy Josh Newton, Deputy Cory Mister, Deputy Richard McCourt Jr., Deputy Ryan Jones, Deputy Brenna Hudson, Deputy Sean Hendrickson, Deputy Dylan DeSantis, Deputy Tyler Bowen and Deputy John Ashley
