St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – October 26, 2021

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held a joint meeting with Naval Air Station Patuxent River Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Encroachment Mitigation and Prevention Joint meeting featured briefs from the Department of Public Works & Transportation, Land Use & Growth Management, Recreation and Parks and Economic Development and representatives from the base.

The Commissioners then adjourned for a closed session and a motion to reconvene at 1 p.m. for their regular business meeting.

During their business meeting, the Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Recreation and Parks for Deer and Waterfowl Cooperative Wildlife Management Agreements between the county and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for Myrtle Point Park.



The Department of Emergency Services had two agenda items in front of the Commissioners. The first was a request that received approval and authorized the department to recruit and hire a manager for the new Animal Shelter. Director Steve Walker also provided an Emergency Medical Staffing status update brief.

Catherine Pratson, Human Resources Director, provided the results of the biannual St. Mary’s County Government Employee Satisfaction survey to the Commissioners.

At 2 p.m., the Commissioners met with the Maryland Department of Transportation for the 2021 Consolidated Transportation Tour and received briefings from Sean Powell, Deputy Director of Operations and Homeland Security and other representatives

The next regular Commissioner Business Meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.