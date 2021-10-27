Driver of Pickup Truck Leaves Scene of Motor Vehicle Accident That Killed Operator of Horse and Buggy in Loveville

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, approximately 7:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area south of Pin Cushion Road, in Loveville.

The accident involved a horse and buggy and a pickup truck.

An off duty firefighter and nurse were on scene before the arrival of emergency crews and found a male with serious injuries.

Officials arrived on scene and pronounced the operator of the buggy deceased at the scene.

The driver of the red pickup truck did not remain on the scene and it is unknow at this time if police have made contact with the driver who witnesses described as a white male in his 40’s of 50’s.

We will provide an update when it becomes available.

