Police Arrest Driver of Pickup Truck That Killed Henry Stauffer in Loveville

UPDATE 11/2/2021: Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, age 31 of Mechanicsville, has been located and arrested. Thank you to those in the community who provided information pertaining to this investigation.

Cherrico remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

UPDATE 10/31/2021: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, age 31 of Mechanicsville.

The investigation determined the operator of the striking vehicle involved in the fatality to be Ryan Cherrico. Cherrico is a white male, 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

A warrant has been issued for Cherrico’s arrest for the following charges:

Negligent Homicide by Vehicle Under the Influence

Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle

Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking

Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway on Suspended License and Privilege

Failure to Immediately Return and Remain at Scene of Accident Involving Death

Failure of Driver Involved in Accident to Render Reasonable Assistance to Injured Person

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Nicholas Cherrico is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, 31, of Loveville.



On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a crash between a horse-drawn buggy and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The operator of the buggy was pronounced deceased on the scene and the operator of the pickup truck fled the area on foot. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by an unknown white male, was traveling southbound along Point Lookout Road from Loveville Road. The truck crossed the centerline and struck the horse-drawn buggy, operated by Henry Brubacher Stauffer, age 65 of Loveville. Stauffer was the sole occupant of the buggy and was ejected.

At this time, motor-vehicle driver error and alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328 or by email at [email protected]



On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, approximately 7:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area south of Pin Cushion Road, in Loveville.

The accident involved a horse and buggy and a pickup truck.

An off duty firefighter and nurse were on scene before the arrival of emergency crews and found a male with serious injuries.

Officials arrived on scene and pronounced the operator of the buggy deceased at the scene.

The driver of the red pickup truck did not remain on the scene and it is unknow at this time if police have made contact with the driver who witnesses described as a white male in his 40’s of 50’s.

