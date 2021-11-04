UPDATE: Police Say Family of Driver of Pickup Truck That Killed Henry Stauffer Were Attempting to Send Him to Colorado

UPDATE 11/4/2021: According to court documents, Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, 31, of Loveville was the operator of the red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Witnesses advised there was a single occupant of the truck, and the crash was captured on nearby video surveillance.

Evidence showed the pickup truck crossed the center line and struck the horse-drawn buggy almost head-on, and the pickup truck was the at-fault vehicle.

Police made contact with Cherrico at the Third Base store 23 minutes after the collision and documented their encounter with him, but did not have enough evidence to detain him further at that time.

Police noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and he was noted as having slow, slurred, and deliberate speech leading police to believe he was impaired by alcohol. Cherrico has a history of DUI/DWI., and had a suspended Maryland drivers license at the time of the crash.

Further, video surveillance from multiple stores and businesses in the area showed that Cherrico walked to the Third Base store, which was noted as approximately a half mile away from the crash scene.

Cherrico also had injuries consistent with being involved in the crash, and provided a fictitious alibi to police that was later proved untrue by video, and witness statements.

Police also uncovered text messages between Ryan Cherrico, and his mother, Linda Dawn Cherrico, that stated Ryan was the operator of the vehicle and that he was aware the crash had killed Mr. Stauffer. The message had information that would have only been known to an individual driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Further, video showed Cherrico discarded some of his clothing while walking away from the scene of the crash so as not to match the description that was provided by witnesses at the scene to avoid identification, however, the subject that was fleeing the scene was wearing boots that were unique and matched those of Cherrico when he was located by police at the Third Base store.

The registered owner of the Chevrolet Silverado who was in Florida at the time of the crash, reported the vehicle stolen when she learned of its involvement in a fatal crash. She advised she left the vehicle at her brother’s residence, and that Cherrico also stays at her brother’s residence off and on. When She was told Ryan was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash, she said Ryan did not have her permission to be operating the vehicle at all.

The court documents went on to say Ryan Cherrico has a history of running and hiding from police to avoid apprehension, and that during the investigation, information was obtained that his family was attempting to send Ryan to Colorado to avoid apprehension.

Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, age 31 of Mechanicsville, has been located and arrested. Thank you to those in the community who provided information pertaining to this investigation.

Cherrico remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, 31, of Loveville.



