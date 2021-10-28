The Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad regrets to announce the passing of Life Member William “Bill” Gaither Jr.

The Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad regrets to announce the passing of Past Captain (Chief), Past President and Life Member William “Bill” Gaither Jr. on October 24, 2021.

A Korean conflict veteran, Bill joined the Rescue Squad in 1967 and rose through the ranks to become Captain of the Rescue Squad (at the time this was the Chief’s position) from 1970 until 1978. Bill took part in one of the first EMT classes offered in the county in 1977 and remained an active and dedicated volunteer for many years.

Even though he was known as a hard-liner, Bill garnished the respect of every volunteer at the station due to his devotion to duty and dedication to what it meant to be a volunteer. Every year at our annual banquet, one member is presented with the “William Gaither Chief’s Award” for dedication to the Rescue Squad during the year, carrying the legacy of dedication and determination on year after year.

he Gaither family gathered for a private celebration of Life on October 25, 2021, in Haines City, Florida.