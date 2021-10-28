First Responders Searching for Subject Who Jumped Off Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, at approximately 11:27 a.m., police from Calvert and St. Mary’s were dispatched for the reported suicidal subject on the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the top of the bridge and found one vehicle abandoned with personal items left behind, witnesses reported one subject jumped.

Fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s and Calvert County are currently searching for the victim.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland State Police Aviation, U.S. Coast Guard, and Calvert County Dive Team is also assisting in the search.

Please avoid the area and expected extended delays.