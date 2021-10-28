First Responders Searching for Subject Who Jumped Off Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge

October 28, 2021

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, at approximately 11:27 a.m., police from Calvert and St. Mary’s were dispatched for the reported suicidal subject on the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the top of the bridge and found one vehicle abandoned with personal items left behind, witnesses reported one subject jumped.

Fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s and Calvert County are currently searching for the victim.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland State Police Aviation, U.S. Coast Guard, and Calvert County Dive Team is also assisting in the search.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

  • Prince Frederick – 410-535-5400
  • Chesapeake Beach – 410-286-0547
  • Barstow – 410-535-3079
  • Lusby – 410-394-0681

Please avoid the area and expected extended delays.

This entry was posted on October 28, 2021 at 11:40 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.