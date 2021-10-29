UPDATE: Statement from Leonardtown High School Regarding Student Who Jumped from Thomas Johnson Bridge

10/28/2021 @11:00 p.m.: A message from Leonardtown High School Principle Ms. J. Mills:

“I am so sorry to tell you all that one of our students, Andrew Sukhram, was reported missing today. The student left LHS sometime this morning and was traveling to an assigned internship in the California, MD area. His vehicle was found abandoned on the Thomas Johnson Bridge. First responders are continuing on with their investigation. We will provide additional details when notified.

We are aware that there has been talk about this incident on social media. Rumors may begin to come out, but please don’t spread them. They may turn out to be untrue and can be deeply hurtful and unfair to Andrew and his family and friends.

We have asked the assistance of the Crisis Intervention Team to help our school community deal with this difficult experience. If you’d like your student to meet with one of them, please e-mail your student’s school counselor.

You may anticipate more questions from your child and the need to talk about this incident for the next several weeks. Following are two resources that may be helpful: Grief Tips for Caregivers and Responses to Grief.

Note that children who are already vulnerable may be at greater risk due to a crisis regarding a peer. If you or your child needs help right away, please call 911, or take your child to the nearest crisis center or emergency department. Other resources that are helpful include: calling 211, texting 741741 or calling the local crisis center hotline number at 410-535-1121 or the national teen help line at 1-800-422-0009.

While some students may not experience difficulty coping with difficult situations, we would like to inform you of some of the more subtle reactions or changes your child may experience. For example, some students may have difficulty with eating and sleeping, prolonged crying, anger, confusion, refusal to attend school, and temporary withdrawal from friends and family. You may contact your school counselor for additional guidance and support. Your openness and willingness to listen to your child as they process this situation will provide important support.”

Students will respond to this incident in their own way. There are things you can do to help your student if they are feeling anxious or confused. Some healthy ways to help your student cope are:

Talk with others who have had the same crisis experience.

Ask an adult for help coping with difficult feelings.

Take care of your basic needs for food, water, sleep, and hygiene.

Express yourself through writing and drawing.

Incorporate physical exercise into your routine.

Maintain normal routines and rituals (e.g., going to school, extracurricular activities).

Surround yourself with support (e.g., partners, pals, and pets).

Pursue your passions (don’t feel guilty about finding pleasure in life).

Practice stress management techniques (e.g., deep breathing, yoga, meditation).

Embrace your religion, spirituality, or other helpful belief systems.

Enjoy nature (get outside and play).

We are all here for each other in the LHS community and the school staff will do whatever we can to help you support your child.



On Thursday, October 28, 2021, at approximately 11:27 a.m., police from Calvert and St. Mary’s were dispatched for the reported suicidal subject on the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the top of the bridge and found one vehicle abandoned with personal items left behind, witnesses reported one subject jumped.

Fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s and Calvert County are currently searching for the victim.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland State Police Aviation, U.S. Coast Guard, and Calvert County Dive Team is also assisting in the search.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

Prince Frederick – 410-535-5400

Chesapeake Beach – 410-286-0547

Barstow – 410-535-3079

Lusby – 410-394-0681

Please avoid the area and expected extended delays.

