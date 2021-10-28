Police Investigating Drive-by Shooting in Waldorf, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

October 28, 2021

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2661 Husk Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Dispatchers reported the 911 caller advised his brother was shot in a drive-by and the suspect/suspect vehicle fled the area.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the lower body. A helicopter was requested for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 diverted from a missing boater search, and landed nearby. Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center, crews reported the victim was conscious and alert, but uncooperative with the police investigation.

Police are investigating and updates will be provided when they become available.

