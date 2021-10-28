UPDATE: Police Investigating Drive-by Shooting on Bannister Circle, in Waldorf – Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

UPDATE: On October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Bannister Circle and St Ignatius Drive for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed an adult male was on Bannister Circle when a car pulled up and someone fired a gun. The victim, who was struck in his hip, was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Detectives are pursuing leads and looking into the possibility this was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

10/27/2021 @ 10:00 p.m.: On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2661 Husk Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Dispatchers reported the 911 caller advised his brother was shot in a drive-by and the suspect/suspect vehicle fled the area.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the lower body. A helicopter was requested for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 diverted from a missing boater search, and landed nearby. Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center, crews reported the victim was conscious and alert, but uncooperative with the police investigation.

Police are investigating and updates will be provided when they become available.