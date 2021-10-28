Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Theft Suspects

October 28, 2021

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Deputy D. Durnbaugh responded to the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, located at 130 Auto Drive in Prince Frederick, MD, for a reported theft.

Investigation revealed two unknown black male suspects (pictured below) cut the lock off of a locker, and proceeded to steal personal property to include a victim’s credit card.

They used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards, at the Harris Teeter grocery store, located in Dunkirk, MD. They were seen entering a dark colored, four door passenger car, possibly a BMW.

Anyone with information in regards to the suspect’s identity or vehicle, please contact Deputy Durnbaugh at [email protected] Please refer to case #21-60492 when providing information.


