Charles County Public Schools – Update from Superintendent Navarro on Thursday, October 28, 2021





October 28, 2021

Dear Parents, Guardians and Staff:

I wanted to update you about school bus transportation for today, Thursday, Oct. 28.

This morning, 26 buses, which is about 9 percent of those contracted to work for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), did not run. This translates to a little over 10 percent of routes for CCPS that were not serviced this morning. CCPS has 280 buses total that operate 718 individual routes on a regular school day.

While these numbers mean many more buses were running this morning, we cannot be sure this will reflect this afternoon’s service. Please continue to make arrangements or be prepared to pick up your child from school this afternoon.

We ask that you continue to look for the most current information on the front of www.ccboe.com or click here to access the CCPS Transportation page to see bus cancellations listed by school.

CCPS staff continues to work behind the scenes with bus contractors, drivers and attendants on this issue. And I want to say ‘Thank you’ to all of you in our community — bus drivers, parents, guardians, friends and others — who made the pivot last Friday and this week. Thank you for juggling schedules and rearranging plans to ensure our students safely made it to and from school. We will continue to keep you informed.

Sincerely,

Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools