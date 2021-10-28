Two Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Helen

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 30059 Point Lookout Road and Foley Mattingly Road in Helen, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with two trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision with one trapped.

Volunteer firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Leonardtown responded and extricated the victims in under 15 minutes.

A helicopter was requested for an adult male with serious injuries, and a second patient with unknown severity of injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both patients to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is handling the crash investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

