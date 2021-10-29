Sandbags Available Starting Friday, October 29, to Help Calvert County Residents Protect Property from Flooding

Due to significant coastal flooding conditions beginning tonight through Saturday at 2:00 p.m., sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety urges citizens to take necessary precautionary actions to protect flood-prone property. Sandbags will be available from 7:00 a.m., to 7:00 p.m. , on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the following self-service locations:

Appeal Salt Dome, 401 Sweetwater Road, Lusby

Stafford Road Salt Dome, 335 Stafford Road, Barstow

Mt. Hope Salt Dome, 300 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland

Citizens should bring a shovel to fill bags. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person. County staff will be on site to assist.

Used sandbags may be returned after the storm to any of the county customer convenience centers. There is no fee for returning used sandbags, which will be reused for future weather events.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county. Citizens can also download the free Calvert Prepare app to their mobile device to access emergency information, alerts and preparedness guidance on the go.

