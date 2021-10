On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, “we participated in a “check presentation” from Mission BBQ of Waldorf. We thank Zanne Dickerson and the staff at Mission BBQ for their hospitality, and a special thanks to the general public for donating to the “red cup campaign” and proceeds go to the CCVFA and CCAEMS”



