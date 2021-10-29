Charles County Public Restricting Indoor Spectator Access to 50%

Effective Monday, November 1, 2021, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will limit the capacity for indoor high school extracurricular activities, including athletics and performing arts events, to 50 percent.

The new capacity limit will be controlled by ticket sales for events such as games and plays or productions.

Each CCPS high school has a different capacity limit based on the structure of the school building, including size of the gymnasium, auditorium and bleacher seating space.

The limit is in place to support safe indoor events for students, staff and community members. Questions about capacity limits for the different high schools can be directed to Steve Lee, coordinator of student activities for CCPS, as [email protected]