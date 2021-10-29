Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 64-Year-Old Chesapeake Beach Man

On Thursday, October 28, 2021, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to MD Route 4 Northbound near Talbot Road in Lothian, for a reported single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling northbound on MD Route 4 near Talbot Road, when the driver of the Chevrolet left the roadway and drove into a cluster of various sized trees.

The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof amongst the trees. This caused serious injuries to the driver who was extricated by two witnesses to the crash: an off-duty nurse and a retired law enforcement officer. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel but was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is the driver of the Chevrolet failing to stay in his lane of travel. At this time, it is unknown what caused the Chevrolet to leave the roadway. The Traffic Safety Section is investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4700.

Vehicle: 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Operator – Michael Magtutu, 64-year-old, of Chesapeake Beach, MD