Jeanne Patricia Ismail

Our beloved sister, Jeanne, fulfilled God’s undertaking and was gracefully called home on October 17th, 2021, when she peacefully rejoined our parents in eternal life. As a devout Roman Catholic, Jeanne received her Last Rites, administered to her by Rev. Frederick Close, just hours before her departure from this realm.
Jeanne was surrounded by her siblings and god-daughter during that time.
Born on March 15th, 1951, Jeanne had immigrated in 1989 and became a Naturalized Citizen of this country. She began her service to the local community in Wong Lee Restaurant and Mei’s Hair Care. She advanced herself to become a Certified Geriatric Technician where she worked at the St. Mary’s Nursing Center for nine years. Her contribution to society continued as a Nursing Technician at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital when she retired in 2017.
Being innocent, always filled with happiness and empathy, Jeanne forever put others ahead of herself. She took great joy in providing for those with all that she had and then some. During her lifetime, she was an avid shopper, continually seeking that elusive bargain.
Jeanne was preceded in passing by our parents, Hilda Maria Socorro (Antonio) Ismail and Albert Harold Ismail as well as
brother-in-law, Guilherme Anthony Delgado.
She is survived by many relatives, here and abroad.
Her immediate family members are :-
Sisters
Diane (Ismail) Delgado, Annabelle (Ismail) Stark and Geraldine Ismail
Brothers
Anthony Ismail and Christopher Ismail
Brother-in-law
James Stark
Sister-in-law
Sandra (Au-Yeung) Ismail
Nieces
Caroline Delgado and Jasmine (Stark) Hoopengardner, her husband, Michael
Nephews
Jonathan Delgado, his wife, Kim; Brian Stark, his wife, Danielle; and Justin Ismail
Grand-nephews
Jasen Delgado and Jorden Delgado
Grand-niece
Penelope Hoopengardner
Jeanne will be truly and deeply missed by all those she touched with her kind and gentle soul.
A Funeral Mass for Jeanne will be celebrated on :-
All Saints Day
November 1st, 2021 (Monday) at 11:00 AM (DST) at
St. John’s Francis Regis Parish,
43900 St John’s Road,
Hollywood, MD 20636.
USA
The Mass will be officiated by Rev. Raymond F. Schmidt and Rev. Frederick Close as co-celebrant.
The Requiem will be livestreamed and recorded at that time on
St. John Francis Regis Parish – Home | Facebook
Note:-
Creating a new account or logging-in will not be required at all. Just scroll down to the video section on the home page and select the video for that time.
Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the :-
St. John’s Revitalization Fund
– In Remembrance of Jeanne Patricia Ismail