Jeanne Patricia Ismail

Our beloved sister, Jeanne, fulfilled God’s undertaking and was gracefully called home on October 17th, 2021, when she peacefully rejoined our parents in eternal life. As a devout Roman Catholic, Jeanne received her Last Rites, administered to her by Rev. Frederick Close, just hours before her departure from this realm.

Jeanne was surrounded by her siblings and god-daughter during that time.

Born on March 15th, 1951, Jeanne had immigrated in 1989 and became a Naturalized Citizen of this country. She began her service to the local community in Wong Lee Restaurant and Mei’s Hair Care. She advanced herself to become a Certified Geriatric Technician where she worked at the St. Mary’s Nursing Center for nine years. Her contribution to society continued as a Nursing Technician at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital when she retired in 2017.

Being innocent, always filled with happiness and empathy, Jeanne forever put others ahead of herself. She took great joy in providing for those with all that she had and then some. During her lifetime, she was an avid shopper, continually seeking that elusive bargain.

Jeanne was preceded in passing by our parents, Hilda Maria Socorro (Antonio) Ismail and Albert Harold Ismail as well as

brother-in-law, Guilherme Anthony Delgado.

She is survived by many relatives, here and abroad.

Her immediate family members are :-

Sisters

Diane (Ismail) Delgado, Annabelle (Ismail) Stark and Geraldine Ismail

Brothers

Anthony Ismail and Christopher Ismail

Brother-in-law

James Stark

Sister-in-law

Sandra (Au-Yeung) Ismail

Nieces

Caroline Delgado and Jasmine (Stark) Hoopengardner, her husband, Michael

Nephews

Jonathan Delgado, his wife, Kim; Brian Stark, his wife, Danielle; and Justin Ismail

Grand-nephews

Jasen Delgado and Jorden Delgado

Grand-niece

Penelope Hoopengardner

Jeanne will be truly and deeply missed by all those she touched with her kind and gentle soul.

A Funeral Mass for Jeanne will be celebrated on :-

All Saints Day

November 1st, 2021 (Monday) at 11:00 AM (DST) at

St. John’s Francis Regis Parish,

43900 St John’s Road,

Hollywood, MD 20636.

USA

The Mass will be officiated by Rev. Raymond F. Schmidt and Rev. Frederick Close as co-celebrant.

The Requiem will be livestreamed and recorded at that time on

St. John Francis Regis Parish – Home | Facebook

Note:-

Creating a new account or logging-in will not be required at all. Just scroll down to the video section on the home page and select the video for that time.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the :-

St. John’s Revitalization Fund

– In Remembrance of Jeanne Patricia Ismail