Joan L. Sweeney, 93, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Wheaton, MD passed away on October 24, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Born September 10, 1928 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Lieber and Edna (Rohrs) Lieber.

Joan graduated from Mount St. Vincent College, NY in 1950. She and her husband, Kenneth Sweeney were married at the United States Military Academy at West Point on June 6, 1953. Joan was employed as a Research Librarian for the Institute for Defense Analysis for twenty-six years, retiring in June 1994. She moved to Calvert County from Wheaton, MD in 1994.

Joan is survived by her sons, Patrick Sweeney of Newmanstown, PA, Kevin Sweeney of Germantown, MD and Brendan Sweeney of Lusby, MD; eleven grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph Lieber of Cincinnati, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sweeney on September 11, 1979 and her children, Brian Sweeney and Kathleen Sweeney.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Ken Gill on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, MD. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.

Serving as pallbearers will be Sean Sweeney, Rory Sweeney, Kirk Sweeney, Ciaran Sweeney, Pat Sweeney, and Kevin Sweeney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvert Health Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 2127, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or at https://www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Joan-Lieber-Sweeney-Memorial-Fund