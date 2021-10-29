Angelia Ludwick “HB” Ollerman, 50, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Cape Hatteras, NC, passed away on October 20, 2021 at her residence.

Born February 3, 1971 in Elizabeth City, NC, she was the daughter of Carl Richard Ludwick and the late Sharon (Peele) Ludwick.

Angelia graduated from Cape Hatteras High school in 1990. She married her husband, Andrew George Ollerman on September 19, 1992 in Cape Hatteras, NC.

Angelia is survived by her husband Andrew G. “Andy” Ollerman; her son, Richard Alex Ollerman of Lusby, MD; her father, Carl R. Ludwick of Cocoa Beach, FL; and her sisters, Heidi Ludwick Siebert and Patricia Whyte both of Cocoa Beach, FL.

Services will be private.