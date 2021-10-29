Michael Rene Raley, 69 of Saint Inigoes, MD passed away on October 24, 2021 at home with his family beside him.

Born on November 23, 1951, he is the son of the late William Eugene Raley and Julia Mueller Raley.

Michael is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, growing up at Mary’s Hope in Saint Inigoes. He is a 1969 graduate of Ryken High School and a 1973 graduate of Loyola College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. On September 16, 1989, he married his beloved wife, Lorena “Lorie” Raley, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 32 wonderful years of marriage. He grew up in the family business, Raley’s Home Furnishings, which he eventually succeeded his father, keeping his strong work ethic and service to the community a priority. He worked hard to grow and expand the business with strong customer service as a guiding principal. He retired in 2004. His hobbies included watching the Baltimore Orioles, playing softball, coaching women’s softball, fishing and water skiing. He enjoyed his yearly vacations to Ocean City with his family and going to Surfin Betty’s. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild.

In addition to his wife, Michael is also survived by his sons, John Mathias “JJ” Raley (Aimee) of Piney Point, MD and Michael “Jereme” Raley of St. Inigoes, MD; his siblings: Betty Woodburn (Pat) of St. Inigoes, MD; Amy Warren (Ted) of St. Inigoes, MD, John W. Raley (Suzi) of Ridge, MD, Virginia Lewis (Paul) of Leonardtown, MD, David Raley (Stan) of Hughesville, MD, Terri Raley (Cherrie) of Leonardtown, MD and Jay Raley of San Jose, CA; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

